Aliyev not ruling out signing peace agreement with Armenia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has not ruled out the possibility of signing a peace agreement with Armenia. According to Azerbaijani media, he stated about this during a conference in Baku. Details of this initiative, however, have not been announced yet.
"Ilham Aliyev believes that the situation in the conflict zone around Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] remains fragile after the end of the military actions. ‘The post-war situation remains fragile. The ceasefire is maintained, but despite that, we still have many questions related to the post-war development,’" Aliyev said, Minval.az reports.