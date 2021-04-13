News
Tuesday
April 13
726 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
726 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 726 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 204,053 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, 22 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,775 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 955 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 824, the total respective number so far is 183,660, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,663—which is a drop by 122 in one day.

And 3,427 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 909,604 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
