Police buses heading from Yerevan to Syunik Province (PHOTOS)

Hundreds of police officers are currently being sent from Yerevan to Syunik Province. Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent taped scenes of buses of police officers in Yeraskh.

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, ex-governor of Syunik Province Vahe Hakobyan said according to his information, Pashinyan has instructed to detain him and his wife, as well as the heads of enlarged communities of Syunik Province. During a consultation at the regional governor’s office of Syunik Province, Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan instructed Director of the National Security Service Armen Abazyan to “hold “those guilty of the incident in Meghri” liable through drastic and special actions”. During the consultation, he was told that a criminal case has been launched in regard to the events that took place today, under the elements of hooliganism and use of force against a government official.

PM Nikol Pashinyan, who on Wednesday visited Syunik Province, was greeted by the residents of Meghri, Agarak, and Kapan towns with insults, and calling him a traitor, a Turk, and a capitulator. Also, Pashinyan could not enter Kajaran because the locals had blocked the motorway leading to this town.

Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported Tuesday that the PM had left for Syunik Province in top secrecy.

Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that, according to its information, under Pashinyan’s instruction, the National Security Service is preparing a list of people who will be detained in relation to the incidents in Syunik Province.