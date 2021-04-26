Pashinyan resigns to trigger snap parliamentary elections, latest on COVID-19 in Armenia, 26.04.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 26.04.21:
- Nikol Pashinyan resigned on Sunday as Armenian Prime Minister to trigger snap parliamentary elections set for June 20. Pashinyan told about this during his live broadcast on Facebook.
To hold the June 20 elections in compliance with the law, Nikol Pashinyan will nominate his candidacy for the PM twice, other factions and MPs represented in the parliament will not nominate candidates. The parliamentary majority will not elect Pashinyan as PM, and the National Assembly will be considered dissolved.
Nikol Pashinyan said his Civil Contract Party will run in the elections, and he will be the candidate for Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, Armenian opposition parties said they are not going to nominate anyone.
The situation will be resolved on May 3 as a special sitting of the parliament has been scheduled.
- A citizen of Kazakhstan deported from Armenia, a former expert of the Orbeli Center, Andranik Hovhannisyan, posted a video on his Telegram channel that captures the Armenian side while transferring strategic positions in Syunik Province to Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, the reports have been denied by the Armenian defense ministry.
- Taking advantage of the anniversary of the Chernobyl tragedy, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has called on international organizations to "mobilize their efforts" to shut down the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) of Armenia.
In a respective statement, the Azerbaijani MFA said that "the risks associated with the Metsamor (NPP) in Armenia need to be thoroughly addressed by the international community."
Meanwhile, during the recent war unleashed by Turkey and Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia, Azerbaijan had used widely banned weapons, including phosphorous weapons, causing enormous damage to Artsakh's environment. For the Azerbaijani MFA, it seems phosphorus weapons are better than a peaceful atom.
- Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev said they are working on the realization of the Zangezur transportation corridor.
"This corridor will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport and logistic hub. I invite partner countries from Asia and the Pacific to consider the potential of this regional project,” the Azerbaijani president noted.
- As of Monday morning, 181 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 213,469 in the country.
Also, 22 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,040 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 820, the total respective number so far is 194,900.