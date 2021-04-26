Azerbaijan MFA calls on international organizations to “mobilize their efforts” to close Armenia nuclear plant

Taking advantage of the anniversary of the Chernobyl tragedy, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has called on international organizations to "mobilize their efforts" to shut down the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) of Armenia.
In a respective statement, the Azerbaijani MFA said that "the risks associated with the Metsamor (NPP) in Armenia need to be thoroughly addressed by the international community."
Meanwhile, during the recent war unleashed by Turkey and Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia, Azerbaijan had used widely banned weapons, including phosphorous weapons, causing enormous damage to Artsakh's environment. For the Azerbaijani MFA, it seems phosphorus weapons are better than a peaceful atom.
It should also be noted that the "concerns" of the Azerbaijani side about the Metsamor NPP are quite exaggerated, this has been repeatedly stated by international experts, and these “concerns” are political.