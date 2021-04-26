Aliyev says they are working on realization of Zangezur transportation corridor

We are now working on the realization of “Zangazur [i.e., Zangezur] transportation corridor,” which will be an integral part of the East-West corridor connecting Asia and Europe through Azerbaijan. The statement came from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, at the 77th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) of the UN, AzerTAc reported.
As per Aliyev, Azerbaijan has made enormous contribution to the launch of regional connectivity projects such as East-West, North-South, and North-West transportation corridors.
