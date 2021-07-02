News
Armenia Shirak Province village veterinarian commits suicide
Armenia Shirak Province village veterinarian commits suicide
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Rustam Simonyan, the veterinarian of Isahakyan village in Armenia’s Shirak Province, has committed suicide. The news was confirmed by the prefect this village, Artavazd Arsenyan, in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The incident occurred Thursday morning.

"He woke up in the morning and took that step. I cannot say what the reasons were that pushed him to take such a step. [His] housemates also had said they had no information," Arsenyan said.

To note, seven residents of Isahakyan village were taken to Gyumri Infectious Diseases Hospital on Wednesday and Thursday—and with a diagnosis of anthrax. Their health condition is assessed as moderate.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
