Armenia Shirak Province village veterinarian commits suicide

Rustam Simonyan, the veterinarian of Isahakyan village in Armenia’s Shirak Province, has committed suicide. The news was confirmed by the prefect this village, Artavazd Arsenyan, in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The incident occurred Thursday morning.
"He woke up in the morning and took that step. I cannot say what the reasons were that pushed him to take such a step. [His] housemates also had said they had no information," Arsenyan said.
To note, seven residents of Isahakyan village were taken to Gyumri Infectious Diseases Hospital on Wednesday and Thursday—and with a diagnosis of anthrax. Their health condition is assessed as moderate.