‘I Have Honor’ bloc member: Last snap parliamentary elections will be another period of hell for Armenia, Artsakh

YEREVAN. – The last parliamentary elections, as we had predicted, would not be a way out of the current situation, but would rather be another period of hell for the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. Armen Ashotyan, vice-chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia and a member of the "I Have Honor" bloc which won several parliamentary seats as a result of the snap elections on June 20 , stated this during a press conference Saturday.
"Both external and internal developments are surprisingly combined in our latest political agenda," he added.
Ashotyan said that he has recently returned from Brussels and can share his respective impressions. "There was a consensus in the outside world that the political unrest, the tension that was created in Armenia after the November 9 capitulation, should not be resolved by way of the streets, but through elections.
When I was in contact with European political circles in Europe, they were interested in one thing related to the elections: 'It is very good that you will have political stability.' I want to once again disappoint everyone, whether they are inside the country or abroad, that these elections will bring political stability. These elections, with their results, will not bring political stability to Armenia," he said.
The politician noted that it is not accidental that in the statement issued by the "I Have Honor" bloc, they state that they do not recognize these elections as legitimization of the loss of Artsakh, legitimization of the current post-war situation, and this is a very important political message, and he believes that all sound-thinking political forces are obligated to send this message.
"It is very tempting to consider outside today that whatever has happened, has happened, the Armenian people have 'digested' [what has happened], come to terms with this bent over situation of theirs. It is not so in reality, and these elections have not resolved any issue related to the strengthening of the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia and a more stable political future," Armen Ashotyan added.