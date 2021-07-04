News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
7 people killed in Nigeria militant attacks
7 people killed in Nigeria militant attacks
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least seven people were killed in separate attacks by militants on settlements in Kaduna state in northwestern Nigeria, Xinhua reported.

Four people were abducted and shot by militants, another person was killed on the same day.

The state government also received a report early Saturday morning that two more people were killed, the official said. Security services are investigating the attacks, he said.

In recent months, a series of militant attacks have occurred in Nigeria, resulting in the kidnapping or death of several people.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia reports on destruction of 5 terrorists
At about three o'clock in the morning, the attackers were blocked...
 2 people injured in Syria
According to SANA, the children were seriously injured...
 French military neutralizes several ISIS leaders in Sahel
In August 2014, France launched Operation Barkhan to combat Islamist groups in Mali...
 3 terrorist groups neutralized in Iran
In the period leading up to the presidential elections held last Friday...
 20 Afghanistan security force members killed in clashes with Taliban
Taliban has claimed to have captured the Zare district...
 Powerful blast thunders in Somalia capital
A suicide bomber set off an explosion right in front of the police station...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos