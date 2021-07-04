7 people killed in Nigeria militant attacks

At least seven people were killed in separate attacks by militants on settlements in Kaduna state in northwestern Nigeria, Xinhua reported.
Four people were abducted and shot by militants, another person was killed on the same day.
The state government also received a report early Saturday morning that two more people were killed, the official said. Security services are investigating the attacks, he said.
In recent months, a series of militant attacks have occurred in Nigeria, resulting in the kidnapping or death of several people.