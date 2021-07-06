News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 06
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia 3rd President condoles with Jivan Gasparyan's family over death of duduk player
Armenia 3rd President condoles with Jivan Gasparyan's family over death of duduk player
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Culture

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan today sent a telegram of condolence to the Gasparyan family on the occasion of People’s Artist of Armenia, renowned duduk player and composer Jivan Gasparyan, as reported on the Facebook page of the third President of Armenia.

“I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of legendary duduk player Jivan Gasparyan, who made his great contributions to the development and popularization of Armenian music.

It was especially thanks to the master of the duduk that the Armenian duduk or “apricot-made wood instrument” was played around the world and heard in films, making all Armenians and millions of music lovers around the world proud and excited.

I am glad that I had the opportunity to enjoy listening to Jivan Gasparyan in his living years and to appreciate the great merit of the renowned musician and composer as head of state.

I cordially remember all of our meetings and conversations.

I express deep condolences and support to the Gasparyan family, the millions of fans of Jivan Gasparyan and all Armenians on this great loss,” the telegram reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bill Gates divorces his wife
“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children...
 Armenia PM, Anna Hakobyan express condolences on occasion of death of Vartan Gregorian
As a great patriot, Vartan Gregorian was...
 Farewell ceremony for Prince Philip takes place in UK
The marriage of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip lasted 73 years...
 Prince Philip statue to be erected in downtown London
UK lawmakers have backed the respective plans…
 Director of Armenian college in France’s Sevres dies
Father Haroutiun Bezdikian of the Samuel Moorat Armenian College…
 Armenia Ambassador Arman Navasardyan dies aged 82
From 1991 to 1993, he served as Deputy Foreign Minister…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos