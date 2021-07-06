Armenia 3rd President condoles with Jivan Gasparyan's family over death of duduk player

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan today sent a telegram of condolence to the Gasparyan family on the occasion of People’s Artist of Armenia, renowned duduk player and composer Jivan Gasparyan, as reported on the Facebook page of the third President of Armenia.
“I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of legendary duduk player Jivan Gasparyan, who made his great contributions to the development and popularization of Armenian music.
It was especially thanks to the master of the duduk that the Armenian duduk or “apricot-made wood instrument” was played around the world and heard in films, making all Armenians and millions of music lovers around the world proud and excited.
I am glad that I had the opportunity to enjoy listening to Jivan Gasparyan in his living years and to appreciate the great merit of the renowned musician and composer as head of state.
I cordially remember all of our meetings and conversations.
I express deep condolences and support to the Gasparyan family, the millions of fans of Jivan Gasparyan and all Armenians on this great loss,” the telegram reads.