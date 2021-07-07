Armenia Constitutional Court includes ruling political force as 3rd party

Based on its own petition and by the working order decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, the ruling Civil Contract (CC) Party has been included as a third party in the trial of the case into the dispute over the Central Electoral Commission decision to sum up the results of the snap parliamentary elections of June 20. Acting Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan wrote about this on Facebook.
"The CC’s legal position on the submitted petitions will be presented in the near future," he added.