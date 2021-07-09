Armenia acting PM meets with leaders of nearly a dozen extra-parliamentary political parties

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today had a meeting with the leaders of nearly a dozen extra-parliamentary political parties.
Pashinyan expressed gratitude to the attendees for accepting the invitation and said the following: “In terms of organization, I would like to inform that there was an initial agreement with a few other political parties, and it’s just that leader of Republic Party Aram Sargsyan and leader of Bright Armenia Party Edmon Marukyan are out of the country. However, we decided to host the meeting since we had agreed that the first meeting would definitely be held in the course of 15 days.
I believe today we need to reach an agreement on our future actions because, as we had agreed, the first meeting will be merely organizational so that we can hear opinions on how we will collaborate. The extra-parliamentary forces and I need to shape a permanent format, which we view as a platform for discussions on public life, political life and economic life,” Pashinyan stated.
During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the future activities, the formation of the agendas and the rules of procedure. At the end, Pashinyan and the political party leaders decided to hold the first meeting soon.