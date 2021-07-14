Day 6: Representatives of Armenia political forces appealing to Constitutional Court to deliver closing remarks

The representatives of the opposition political forces that have appealed to the Constitutional Court of Armenia will deliver their closing remarks on Wednesday, the sixth day of the hearings.
Thirty minutes are allotted for these closing remarks.
The Constitutional Court has heard these political forces’ petitions, the respondents' and third party’s statements, asked questions to the parties and heard their answers, and ruled on the motions.
The last part of this Constitutional Court session took place Tuesday evening—and it was a closed hearing.
The Constitutional Court is considering the petitions of the opposition "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs, as well as of the opposition Zartonk (Awakening) and Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) parties, which challenge the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) decision on the results of the snap parliamentary elections that were conducted in Armenia on June 20.
Each of these forces has submitted its own petition, but what is shared by them is the CEC decision on the results of these elections.
The respondent in this court hearing is the CEC, the co-respondents are the prosecutor's office, the police, and the Commission on TV and Radio, and the third party is the ruling Civil Contract Party.