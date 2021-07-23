News
Why liquefied gas price on sharp rise in Armenia?
Why liquefied gas price on sharp rise in Armenia?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


Ani Smbatyan, spokeswoman for State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC), made a post on Facebook, reflecting on the recent sharp rise in the price of liquefied gas in Armenia.

"We inform that this is due to the processes taking place in the global liquefied gas market, in particular, the easing of restrictions due to the [coronavirus] pandemic, as well as seasonality which has contributed to the increase in demand [for liquefied gas].

Also, the SCPEC employees had verbal talks with companies importing liquefied gas [to Armenia]. They state that, in particular, the purchase prices have increased, there are logistical problems, towards which work is being done [to resolve the matter]," Smbatyan wrote in particular ..

The price of liquefied gas in Armenia has increased from 190-200 drams to 250-260 drams within the last 10 to 15 days.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
