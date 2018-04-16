YEREVAN. – Armenian police warned they would disperse the protest action by using force and special means unless the demonstrators stop their action at Baghramyan Avenue.

The statement came after the situation became tense in downtown Yerevan on Monday afternoon. Thousands of opposition supporters protesting against Serzh Sargsyan’s premiership blocked Baghramyan Avenue where presidential residence and the building of parliament are located.

Police made a statement addressed to the organizer and leader of Civil Contract party, MP Nikol Pashinyan. The statement says the actions of protesters are a fragrant violation of public order.

“All warnings, demands and other limited actions by police appeared to be ineffective, thus, being guided by Article 33 of Armenian lawn on the freedom of assembly, police demands that the rally is stopped,” police said in a statement, warning that they would disperse protest action unless their demands are not fulfilled.