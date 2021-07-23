News
Digest: Baku 'trials' Armenian POWs, Azerbaijan constructing military roads on Armenia border
Digest: Baku 'trials' Armenian POWs, Azerbaijan constructing military roads on Armenia border
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 23.07.21:

 

TRIAL

Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) continue to be "sentenced" in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Another 13 Armenian POWs were "sentenced" Friday. According to local media, they were "sentenced" to 6 years in prison.

Azerbaijani authorities on Thursday had "sentenced" 13 Armenian POWs to a similar term.

 

ROADS

Azerbaijan is actively working on the construction of military roads in the Kelbajar (Karvachar) and Lachin (Berdzor) regions of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), according to President Ilham Aliyev.

"The total length of these roads is 700 kilometers. Before, these roads—including in the direction of the border [with Armenia]—did not exist," Aliyev told AzTV.

He also noted that the positions of Baku and Moscow "coincide" on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) issue.

According to him, during his visit to Moscow on Tuesday, he discussed the situation in the region with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We discussed the post-war situation in the region, including the Zangezur Corridor and the post-conflict period. We do not have disagreements in terms of approaches. We, Russia and Azerbaijan, believe that the war is over, the conflict is over," Aliyev noted.

He noted that the "Zangezur Corridor" "should be open, as envisaged by the point of the trilateral agreement of November 10, 2020."

 

TURKEY

A Turkish company will carry out planning for the construction of a railway in the Azerbaijan-occupied Shushi city of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), according to Javid Gurbanov, the Chairman of “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC.

Gurbanov added that the respective construction in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories continues at an accelerated pace in the directions of Horadiz-Nakhchivan, Shushi, and Aghdam.

 

COVID-19

As of Friday morning, 221 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 228,382 in the country.

Also, four more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,579 cases.
