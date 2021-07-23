News
221 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
221 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 221 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 228,382 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, four more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,579 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 120, the total respective number so far is 218,796, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,894—an increase by 97 from the previous day.

And 5,653 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,293,032 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
