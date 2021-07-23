News
Azerbaijan constructing 700km military roads on Armenia border, says Aliyev
Azerbaijan constructing 700km military roads on Armenia border, says Aliyev
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan is actively working on the construction of military roads in the Kelbajar (Karvachar) and Lachin (Berdzor) regions of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), according to President Ilham Aliyev.

"The total length of these roads is 700 kilometers. Before, these roads—including in the direction of the border [with Armenia]—did not exist," Aliyev added in an interview with AzTV.

"It is a large-scale work, it is not covered much in the press, and this is understandable. But these roads are of great importance from a strategic point of view and from the point of view of strengthening our borders," he said, Interfax Azerbaijan reported.
