Azerbaijan constructing 700km military roads on Armenia border, says Aliyev

Azerbaijan is actively working on the construction of military roads in the Kelbajar (Karvachar) and Lachin (Berdzor) regions of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), according to President Ilham Aliyev.
"The total length of these roads is 700 kilometers. Before, these roads—including in the direction of the border [with Armenia]—did not exist," Aliyev added in an interview with AzTV.
"It is a large-scale work, it is not covered much in the press, and this is understandable. But these roads are of great importance from a strategic point of view and from the point of view of strengthening our borders," he said, Interfax Azerbaijan reported.