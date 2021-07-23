News
Aliyev says he discussed ‘Zangezur Corridor’ with Putin
Aliyev says he discussed ‘Zangezur Corridor’ with Putin
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev assures that the positions of Baku and Moscow "coincide" on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) issue.

According to him, during his visit to Moscow on Tuesday, he discussed the situation in the region with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We discussed the post-war situation in the region, including the Zangezur Corridor and the post-conflict period. We do not have disagreements in terms of approaches. We, Russia and Azerbaijan, believe that the war is over, the conflict is over," Aliyev said in an interview with AzTV.

"The risks of war need to be minimized and eliminated. We have no disagreements [with Russia], we agree on this issue. As for the Zangezur Corridor, I informed Mr. Putin that Armenia is not sincere in this matter again. I said at the press conference with Mr. Charles Michel [i.e., the President of the European Council] that all communications in the region should be opened at the same time and a selective approach should not be used. But we see that Armenia once again wants to play a game here," the Azerbaijani president added.

He noted that the "Zangezur Corridor" "should be open, as envisaged by the point of the trilateral agreement of November 10, 2020."
