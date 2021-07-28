News
Armenian Foreign Ministry: Yerevan uses all military-political tools against Baku
Armenian Foreign Ministry: Yerevan uses all military-political tools against Baku
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which had penetrated into the sovereign territory of Armenia since May 12, launched an attack on the Armenian positions in the northeastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as a result of which local battles unfolded.
According to preliminary data, there are human losses, Armenian Foreign Ministry says.

The Azerbaijani side deliberately aggravates the situation in conditions when the illegal presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia continues and when the Azerbaijani leadership justifies such actions by presenting territorial and historical claims to Armenia.

In response to the use of force by Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity of Armenia, the Republic of Armenia uses all its military-political tools in accordance with international law.

All responsibility for the further aggravation of the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, the MFA reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
