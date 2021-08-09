Karabakh President receives representatives of Javakhk Stands with Armenians Charitable Foundation

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today received representatives of the Javakh Stands with Armenians Charitable Foundation.
“The head of state attached importance to the active involvement of the Armenians of Javakhk in the processes that are important for the homeland, particularly noting the humanitarian aid that the Foundation provided to the Armenians of Artsakh during the war that Azerbaijan unleashed against Artsakh in the fall of last year. During the meeting, President Harutyunyan granted a certificate of appreciation to Director of the Foundation Karen Papikyan as a sign of gratitude,” the press release reads.