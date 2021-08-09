News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Karabakh President receives representatives of Javakhk Stands with Armenians Charitable Foundation
Karabakh President receives representatives of Javakhk Stands with Armenians Charitable Foundation
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today received representatives of the Javakh Stands with Armenians Charitable Foundation.

“The head of state attached importance to the active involvement of the Armenians of Javakhk in the processes that are important for the homeland, particularly noting the humanitarian aid that the Foundation provided to the Armenians of Artsakh during the war that Azerbaijan unleashed against Artsakh in the fall of last year. During the meeting, President Harutyunyan granted a certificate of appreciation to Director of the Foundation Karen Papikyan as a sign of gratitude,” the press release reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh FM: Both "Nagorno-Karabakh" and "Artsakh" need to be used
Both names are historically Armenian names...
 Karabakh Security Council Secretary holds consultation
Summing up the consultation, Balasanyan...
 Alen Simonyan to Artur Tovmasyan: Unity between Armenian twin states is fundamental value
The speaker of the National Assembly Armenia hosted his Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) colleague…
 Phone talks take place between FM of Artsakh and Transnistria
The parties noted the need to further expand and deepen relations...
 Armenia PM and Karabakh President meet
Greeting the attendees, Pashinyan stated that...
 Artsakh Foreign Minister held a meeting with AGBU and Ronak Press training participants
On the same day, the minister met with the faculty and students of the Goris State University...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos