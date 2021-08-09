Suspect in murder of Yaponchik arrested in Abkhazia

Astamur Butba, the suspect in the murder of criminal authority Vyacheslav Ivankov (Yaponchik), was arrested for robbing a bank in Sokhumi, Telegram-112 channel reported.
Butba, who is remotely arrested for being an accomplice to the murder of Ivankov, was internationally wanted and was hiding in Abkhazia.
According to inquest officers, Ilya Simonia, who also engaged Kakha Gazzayev, Murtazi Shadania, Dzambul Janashia, as well as Nugzar Papava and Astamur Butba, may also be involved in the murder of the ‘thief in law’.