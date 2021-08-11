Armenian MOD to Russian counterpart: Armenia will not tolerate occupation of its border regions

Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan, who is on a working visit to the Russian Federation, today held private talks with Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, army general Sergey Shoygu, which were followed by an enlarged meeting with the delegations, as reported the Information and Public Relations Department of the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a broad range of issues related to the Armenian-Russian federal ties.
Congratulating the Armenian defense minister on assuming office, Shoygu highly appreciated the work that the defense ministries of both countries are doing for development of cooperation and emphasized that the Russian Federation will continue to make maximum efforts to strengthen peace in Nagorno-Karabakh and solve the situation in Armenia’s borderline regions peacefully. Taking the opportunity, the Russian defense minister expressed gratitude for the fact that Armenia continues to participate in the humanitarian mission in Syria in spite of the existing issues.
Expressing gratitude to his counterpart for the cordial reception, Karapetyan presented the operative situation on the borders of Armenia and emphasized that even though Armenia stays true to the establishment of sustainable peace in the region and the continuity of negotiations, it won’t tolerate the occupation of border regions and will take all the necessary steps to restore territorial integrity.
Taking the opportunity, Karapetyan also expressed gratitude for the peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, stated that peaceful life has been restored in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the Russian peacekeepers’ efforts and stressed the inadmissibility of the provocations and ceasefire violations that Azerbaijan makes and commits in the zone of responsibility of the peacekeepers from time to time, bringing today’s use of a strike UAV as an example. He also touched upon the intensive reforms in the defense sector and thanked his counterpart for the comprehensive support being provided in this direction.