About 3 hectares of grass in Artsakh catches fire due to Azerbaijan shooting

STEPANAKERT. – At around 8:40pm on Tuesday, about 3 hectares of grass near the southwestern border of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) caught fire as a result of shots fired by Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Defense Army reported.

A fire engine was dispatched to the scene to put out the fire. But the adversary’s armed forces fired shots at this fire truck, preventing the firefighting activities.

The Armenian side suffered no casualties from the shots fired by Azerbaijan.

The incident was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.