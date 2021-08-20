News
News
Russia’s Lavrov to Armenia’s Mirzoyan: I invite you to Moscow at convenient timeframes for you
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sent a congratulatory message to Ararat Mirzoyan on his appointment as Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The message reads as follows, in particular:

"I highly appreciate your contribution, in the office the RA NA [(National Assembly)] President, to the development of effective Armenian-Russian interparliamentary ties. I look forward to further promoting close, multifaceted cooperation between the two foreign ministries, which is in the key interests of the peoples of Russia and Armenia.

I believe that the effective cooperation between Moscow and Yerevan in the resolution of regional issues, the compatibility of positions on multilateral platforms, and the steady implementation of Eurasian integration projects will further contribute to the strengthening of the allied spirit of our relations and the Armenian-Russian friendship.

I invite [you] to Moscow at convenient timeframes for you."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
