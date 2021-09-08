News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Armenian and Georgian PMs attach importance to Armenia-Georgia-Bulgaria-Greece-Iran format for cooperation
Armenian and Georgian PMs attach importance to Armenia-Georgia-Bulgaria-Greece-Iran format for cooperation
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics


The personal talks between Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili today were followed by the enlarged meeting of the governmental delegations of both countries during which Pashinyan and Garibashvili discussed a broad range of issues on the agenda of Armenian-Georgian friendly relations.

As reported the Government of Armenia, the Prime Minister of Armenia expressed gratitude to the Georgian side and the Prime Minister of Georgia for the efforts that Georgia made for the return of 15 Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, emphasizing that this significantly contributed to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.

In this context, Pashinyan attached importance to Georgia’s balanced position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which needs to be based on the principles proposed by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. He also touched upon Azerbaijan’s destructive policy and anti-Armenian rhetoric which poses a threat to regional stability and security.

The parties exchanged views on the political situation in both countries. Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that international observers have recognized the elections in Armenia as completely transparent, free and fair for the second consecutive time in the history of the country.

The interlocutors discussed the paths for further development of economic relations and emphasized their willingness to further increase the volume of foreign trade turnover. In this regard, importance was attached to the activities of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. They also attached importance to the five-party format for cooperation (Armenia-Georgia-Bulgaria-Greece-Iran) and the ongoing activities for the draft agreement on the creation of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport corridor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Georgia PM hosts Armenian counterpart
It is a great honor for me to host...
 Armenia, Georgia FMs discuss issues on creation of Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport corridor
During the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan thanked the...
 Armenia PM meets with Georgia President
“The interlocutors underscored the...
 Georgia PM to Armenia's Pashinyan: I congratulate you on convincing victory in elections
In his turn, Pashinyan said...
 Armenia premier has private talk with Georgia counterpart
They highlighted the efforts of the two countries in establishing and strengthening peace and stability…
Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Georgian counterpart Kakha Kuchava
The parties reached an agreement to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos