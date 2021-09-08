Armenian and Georgian PMs attach importance to Armenia-Georgia-Bulgaria-Greece-Iran format for cooperation

The personal talks between Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili today were followed by the enlarged meeting of the governmental delegations of both countries during which Pashinyan and Garibashvili discussed a broad range of issues on the agenda of Armenian-Georgian friendly relations.
As reported the Government of Armenia, the Prime Minister of Armenia expressed gratitude to the Georgian side and the Prime Minister of Georgia for the efforts that Georgia made for the return of 15 Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, emphasizing that this significantly contributed to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.
In this context, Pashinyan attached importance to Georgia’s balanced position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which needs to be based on the principles proposed by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. He also touched upon Azerbaijan’s destructive policy and anti-Armenian rhetoric which poses a threat to regional stability and security.
The parties exchanged views on the political situation in both countries. Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that international observers have recognized the elections in Armenia as completely transparent, free and fair for the second consecutive time in the history of the country.
The interlocutors discussed the paths for further development of economic relations and emphasized their willingness to further increase the volume of foreign trade turnover. In this regard, importance was attached to the activities of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. They also attached importance to the five-party format for cooperation (Armenia-Georgia-Bulgaria-Greece-Iran) and the ongoing activities for the draft agreement on the creation of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport corridor.