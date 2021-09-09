UK to start deploying cross-channel migrant boats

Armenia ruling party MPs to be sent to Moscow to observe upcoming Russian State Duma elections

European Council removes Armenia and five other countries from "safe countries" list

Opposition "Armenia" bloc issues statement on PM's statement on "vivid celebration" on Sep. 21

Cause of seasonal depression may be hiding in the gut, study claims

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with representatives of Armenian community in Vienna

EU decides on how to interact with Afghan government

Dushanbe to host joint session of FMs and MODs Council and CSTO Committee of Security Councils Secretaries

Two Afghan journalists beaten after providing coverage of women's protest in Kabul

France urges Britain to abide by commitments on illegal migrants

Karabakh President spokesperson: Resignation letter of Defense Army's Commander not signed

Russian MFA: Moscow closely following peace treaty talks in Yerevan and Baku

Armenia Deputy PM Suren Papikyan introduced to grape procurement issues in Armavir

Armenia PM returns to Yerevan, greeted by members of Security Council at airport again

Armenia finance minister meets with Head of EU Delegation

Digest: American Armenian faces 15 years in prison, more on Pashinyan's visit to Georgia

Armenian National Congress political party to run in elections for Council of Elders of Armenia's Goris

Turkish defense minister pledges full support to Azerbaijan

Armenia citizen tries to jump off bridge

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Armenia ombudsman: Man continues paying loan for his animals stolen by Azerbaijanis

Armenia ombudsman: Man continues paying loan for his animals stolen by Azerbaijanis

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani army's actions are intensive due to impunity

Armenia parliament head meets with Sweden colleague

Police open Yerevan-Yeraskh interstate road by force

Human rights defender: Azerbaijanis are creating tension in Armenian society

Armenia President expresses condolences to Russian counterpart

Serbian parliamentary speaker to Armenian counterpart: No alternative to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Remains of another fallen soldier found during Karabakh search operations

Armenia Ararat Province governor resigns

Gagik Tsarukyan re-elected Armenia Olympic committee head (PHOTOS)

Armenia defense minister meets with parents of soldiers who went missing during 44-day war

Armenia again in EU epidemic ‘red’ zone

Kanye West's employee feels sick after 33 hours of work

Do masks raise body temperature during exercise?

Californian Stepanyan to plead guilty over assault in Turkish restaurant

Armenia ombudsman: Process of returning of captives should not be considered over

Taliban say they will give women place in government

Armenia ruling power MP testifying in court in criminal case on severely beaten army officer

Ombudsman: Housing issue remains one of key ones in Artsakh

Karabakh opposition MP: ‘Projects’ that Armenia authorities are engaged in today are implemented in Artsakh

Barca introduce new kit (PHOTOS)

Jennifer Aniston presents first product of her own beauty line LolaVie

Armenia defense minister receives new commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh

WSJ: White House to sue Texas over abortion law

UNICEF’s Armenia program document is adopted

My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Michael Constantine dies aged 94

Those forcibly displaced from Karabakh’s Azerbaijan-occupied Hadrut protest outside Armenia government building

Plane carrying Germany national football squad makes emergency landing in Scotland

Jamie Lee Curtis receives Golden Lion Honorary award

Armen Sarkissian to Emomali Rahmon: Armenia attaches great importance to strengthening of relations with Tajikistan

2 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Russia’s Putin

Armenia villagers block motorway, demand meeting with premier

Trial over death of 18 Armenia soldiers during 44-day war is moved to Yerevan

Scientists discover new virus that causes fever

Hurricane Ida death toll rises to 82 in US

587 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia PM to head for Batumi

EU provides more than $376K to Armenia social businesses

Jennifer Lawrence expecting first child

World oil prices fluctuate

Newspaper: Armenia parliament opposition preparing for new battle in upcoming session

Newspaper: Commander of Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh instructs to destroy Azerbaijan equipment

Neuer: Liechtenstein, Armenia, Iceland not opponents you meet in World Cup playoffs

YouTube and Gmail to stop working on millions of devices

Egypt diplomats in Ankara, discuss withdrawal of Turkey troops, mercenaries from Libya

2022 World Cup qualifiers: Match results of the day

Body of 59-year-old female resident of Yerevan found in front of apartment building

Armenia Parliament Speaker to Polish counterpart: We anticipate partners' political pressure on Azerbaijan

Armenia Parliament Speaker tells Korean counterpart about current stage of Karabakh conflict settlement

Pashinyan: Huge part of conversation with Georgia PM was devoted to agenda to open era of peace and development

"Armenia" bloc issues statement against arrest of fellow MP and doctor Armen Charchyan

Relatives of deceased Armenian servicemen demand annulling decision on holding "vivid celebration" (PHOTOS)

Joaquin Caparros: Armenia team needed to score more goals

Joaquin Caparros giving post-match press conference (LIVE)

Garibashvili: War in Karabakh was challenge for region, but it will transform into new opportunity

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier: Armenia national team ties match (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Russian emergency situations minister dies with famous film director whom he was trying to save

Turkey, Egypt agree to continue talks over normalization of ties

Attorney: 12 residents of Armenia's Goris charged with egging PM's car

Arrested mayor of Armenia's Goris to run in elections of local self-government through alliance

Atletico Madrid introduce Antoine Griezmann (PHOTO)

Armenia, Georgia FMs discuss issues on creation of Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport corridor

Armenia-Lichtenstein: After first half: 1-0 (PHOTOS)

EU may remove Armenia from safe travel list

Armenia official meets with Iranian Babak Copper Company's representatives

Mkhitaryan does not rule out his move to Russian Premier League

Alen Simonyan gives speech at 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments

Armenian and Georgian PMs attach importance to Armenia-Georgia-Bulgaria-Greece-Iran format for cooperation

Attorney: Armenian professor Armen Charchyan's health condition worsens, transferred to medical center

Violinist Sergey Khachatryan performs Armenian music at InClassica International Music Festival in Dubai

Digest: 2 Armenian POWs return to Yerevan from Baku, more on COVID-19 in Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians meets with outgoing Ambassador of France

EU disapproves of interim Taliban government in Afghanistan

Armenia PM meets with Georgia President

Dollar relatively stable in Armenia

Armenian journalists squad leaves for Lithuania

Georgia PM to Armenia's Pashinyan: I congratulate you on convincing victory in elections

Armenia State Supervision Service deputy head resigns, to hold other office