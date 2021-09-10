Civil Aviation Committee: No coronavirus-related restrictions at the moment on Armenia citizens entering EU

Former Portuguese President Jorge Sampaio dies aged 82

News about Tigranashen village handover to Azerbaijan is made-up, says outgoing governor of Armenia’s Ararat Province

3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Fallen solders’ families hold flash mob against Armenia Independence Day anniversary celebration event

Court denies petition to arrest Yerevan school’s now ex-principal

Yerevan neighborhood residents raise alarm on destruction of trees in area

Slovakia FM to visit Armenia

669 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

About 550 houses to be built in 2 Artsakh villages for the displaced

World oil prices going up

Prince says US should not withdraw Patriot missiles from Saudi Arabia

Newspaper: Circle of arrested mayor of Armenia’s Goris city under ‘magnifying glass’

Newspaper: Document ready on setting up of Armenia parliament committee investigating 44-day war circumstances

Armenia ruling party discusses running in forthcoming local elections (PHOTOS)

Analyst: Unlike Treaty of Moscow, Treaty of Kars states that Tigranashen belongs to Armenia

Putin: Current price of Russian natural gas for Belarus to remain the same in 2022

Putin, Lukashenko discuss formation of unified defense space

Russia and Belarus to lift all COVID-19 restrictions for air communication

Europe predicted a rise in unemployment

Republican Party of Armenia to run in local self-government elections on Oct. 17

Italians to be allowed to grow up to 4 hemp bushes at home

UK to start deploying cross-channel migrant boats

Armenia ruling party MPs to be sent to Moscow to observe upcoming Russian State Duma elections

European Council removes Armenia and five other countries from "safe countries" list

Opposition "Armenia" bloc issues statement on PM's statement on "vivid celebration" on Sep. 21

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with representatives of Armenian community in Vienna

EU decides on how to interact with Afghan government

Dushanbe to host joint session of FMs and MODs Council and CSTO Committee of Security Councils Secretaries

Two Afghan journalists beaten after providing coverage of women's protest in Kabul

France urges Britain to abide by commitments on illegal migrants

Karabakh President spokesperson: Resignation letter of Defense Army's Commander not signed

Russian MFA: Moscow closely following peace treaty talks in Yerevan and Baku

Armenia Deputy PM Suren Papikyan introduced to grape procurement issues in Armavir

Armenia PM returns to Yerevan, greeted by members of Security Council at airport again

Armenia finance minister meets with Head of EU Delegation

Digest: American Armenian faces 15 years in prison, more on Pashinyan's visit to Georgia

Armenian National Congress political party to run in elections for Council of Elders of Armenia's Goris

Turkish defense minister pledges full support to Azerbaijan

Armenia citizen tries to jump off bridge

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Armenia ombudsman: Man continues paying loan for his animals stolen by Azerbaijanis

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani army's actions are intensive due to impunity

Armenia parliament head meets with Sweden colleague

Police open Yerevan-Yeraskh interstate road by force

Human rights defender: Azerbaijanis are creating tension in Armenian society

Armenia President expresses condolences to Russian counterpart

Serbian parliamentary speaker to Armenian counterpart: No alternative to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Remains of another fallen soldier found during Karabakh search operations

Armenia Ararat Province governor resigns

Armenia defense minister meets with parents of soldiers who went missing during 44-day war

Armenia again in EU epidemic ‘red’ zone

Californian Stepanyan to plead guilty over assault in Turkish restaurant

Armenia ombudsman: Process of returning of captives should not be considered over

Taliban say they will give women place in government

Armenia ruling power MP testifying in court in criminal case on severely beaten army officer

Ombudsman: Housing issue remains one of key ones in Artsakh

Karabakh opposition MP: ‘Projects’ that Armenia authorities are engaged in today are implemented in Artsakh

Armenia defense minister receives new commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh

WSJ: White House to sue Texas over abortion law

UNICEF’s Armenia program document is adopted

Those forcibly displaced from Karabakh’s Azerbaijan-occupied Hadrut protest outside Armenia government building

Armen Sarkissian to Emomali Rahmon: Armenia attaches great importance to strengthening of relations with Tajikistan

2 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Russia’s Putin

Armenia villagers block motorway, demand meeting with premier

Trial over death of 18 Armenia soldiers during 44-day war is moved to Yerevan

Hurricane Ida death toll rises to 82 in US

587 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia PM to head for Batumi

EU provides more than $376K to Armenia social businesses

World oil prices fluctuate

Newspaper: Armenia parliament opposition preparing for new battle in upcoming session

Newspaper: Commander of Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh instructs to destroy Azerbaijan equipment

YouTube and Gmail to stop working on millions of devices

Egypt diplomats in Ankara, discuss withdrawal of Turkey troops, mercenaries from Libya

Body of 59-year-old female resident of Yerevan found in front of apartment building

Armenia Parliament Speaker to Polish counterpart: We anticipate partners' political pressure on Azerbaijan

Armenia Parliament Speaker tells Korean counterpart about current stage of Karabakh conflict settlement