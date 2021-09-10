News
Friday
September 10
3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 143 COVID-19 tests were conducted Thursday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which three new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, 22 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say four patients are in severe condition.

A total of 12,114 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,083 of them have come back positive.
