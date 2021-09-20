US says it is willing to consider return to nuclear deal with Iran

The US is ready to consider its return to the Iran’s nuclear deal with counterparts of the UN Security Council during the session of the UN General Assembly to be held in New York, senior bureau official in the Bureau of International Organization Affairs of the US Department of State Erica Barks-Ruggles said, LA Times reports.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken won’t have meetings with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdulahian. According to Blinken, Germany’s representative will also attend the talks over the nuclear deal with Iran.
Ruggles also said Washington hopes to continue dialogue with Tehran over this issue. The State Department official set aside US Special Representative for Iran Robert Melli as the main figure for communication between Iran and the White House.