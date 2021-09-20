News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
US says it is willing to consider return to nuclear deal with Iran
US says it is willing to consider return to nuclear deal with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The US is ready to consider its return to the Iran’s nuclear deal with counterparts of the UN Security Council during the session of the UN General Assembly to be held in New York, senior bureau official in the Bureau of International Organization Affairs of the US Department of State Erica Barks-Ruggles said, LA Times reports.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken won’t have meetings with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdulahian. According to Blinken, Germany’s representative will also attend the talks over the nuclear deal with Iran.

Ruggles also said Washington hopes to continue dialogue with Tehran over this issue. The State Department official set aside US Special Representative for Iran Robert Melli as the main figure for communication between Iran and the White House.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Details of Iran nuclear physicist’s assassination by Israel intelligence are disclosed
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed by a remote-controlled machine gun that required no on-site operatives and utilized advanced artificial intelligence technology, according to a report by The New York Times...
 Nuclear Chief of Iran does not plan to negotiate nuclear transaction in Vienna
In Vienna from April, negotiations are underway between Iran and Russia, United Kingdom, Germany, China and France...
 Israel defense minister says Iran will be able to produce one nuclear bomb soon
Gantz warned about a...
 Tehran to resume nuclear deal talks in Vienna soon
Since April, Iran and the...
 IAEA says Iran increased its reserves of enriched uranium in past 3 months
Iran's reserves include approximately 10 kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity…
 France, Germany, UK concerned about Iran's up to 20% uranium enrichment
The three countries also expressed concern over...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos