Police not allowing reporters to cover PM's visit to Yerevan military pantheon

YEREVAN. – The police are not allowing reporters to cover the visit of Armenian high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, to Yerablur Military Pantheon in the capital Yerevan.
The law enforcement officers on duty there did not give any answer as to why the reporters on location were not being permitted to advance further.
The reporters noted that they had been invited to cover the Prime Minister's visit to Yerablur.
A little later, a security officer in civilian attire approached the reporters and said: "An event is being held at the state level. We do not obstruct anyone [from covering this event]. Please enter your border, your place, the area intended for you.”
After that, the Police special forces arrived, stood in a row, and closed in front of the reporters.