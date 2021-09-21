News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 21
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Police not allowing reporters to cover PM's visit to Yerevan military pantheon
Police not allowing reporters to cover PM's visit to Yerevan military pantheon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The police are not allowing reporters to cover the visit of Armenian high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, to Yerablur Military Pantheon in the capital Yerevan.

The law enforcement officers on duty there did not give any answer as to why the reporters on location were not being permitted to advance further.

The reporters noted that they had been invited to cover the Prime Minister's visit to Yerablur.

A little later, a security officer in civilian attire approached the reporters and said: "An event is being held at the state level. We do not obstruct anyone [from covering this event]. Please enter your border, your place, the area intended for you.”

After that, the Police special forces arrived, stood in a row, and closed in front of the reporters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Media: Taliban in Kabul bans journalists from filming protest
According to Agence France-Presse…
 Hysteria brewing in Azerbaijan media: Russia MOD making purchases to send to ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’
The hysteria is over the wording “Republic” on the website of the Russian state procurement…
 Unacceptable when reporters are taken out of Armenia parliament booth, says legislature speaker
“Now we have made it a subject of discussion, and we will find certain solutions to avoid these situations,” Simonyan told reporters…
 Armenia journalists protest in parliament against restrictions
Their rights were restricted at the beginning of the work of the new National Assembly…
 Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Authorities are exerting unprecedented pressure on media
The press in Armenia has always been under pressure…
 Media prohibited from covering Armenia parliament work from reporters’ area
After the incident earlier in the day at the sessions’ hall…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos