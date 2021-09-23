News
US Under Secretary of State: We look forward to progress, including via OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair mechanism
US Under Secretary of State: We look forward to progress, including via OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair mechanism
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We look forward to progress, including via the [OSCE] Minsk Group Co-Chair mechanism, on steps to promote peace and stability in the region, such as release of detainees, humanitarian demining, and political reconciliation. Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, wrote this on Twitter, in connection with her meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov.

The meeting was held on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“The United States thanks Azerbaijan for its support of our evacuation efforts in Afghanistan,” Nuland added on Twitter. 
