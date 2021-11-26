News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Show news feed
Head of Armenia's Tatev village: During meeting with PM, I recommended creating self-defense forces in Syunik Province
Head of Armenia's Tatev village: During meeting with PM, I recommended creating self-defense forces in Syunik Province
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, I recommended creating self-defense forces in Syunik Province. This is what head of Tatev village of Syunik Province Samvel Lalayan wrote on his Facebook page.

Lalayan represents the Shant Alliance Party.

Lalayan particularly stated that the news according to which during the meeting with the Prime Minister the heads of communities of Syunik agreed to transfer territories of Syunik Province to the enemy.

“To put an end to this, I will present a short episode of the meeting of the heads of communities of Syunik Province and the Prime Minister of Armenia, and obviously, I take into consideration the fact that the meeting was held behind closed doors and certain issues can’t be disclosed.

As head of Tatev village, an officer of the reserve, a veteran of the three wars in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), I recommended that self-defense forces be created in Syunik Province in order to be productive and help the Armed Forces show resistance to the enemy’s aggressions.

In closing, I would like to say once again that Syunik Province is ours and will be ours, there are no lands to transfer to the enemy!”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of one serviceman found in Varanda
The State Service of Emergency Situations of...
 Armenia ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan on Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting, possible outcomes
Touching upon today’s Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting...
 Turkologist: Aliyev is declaring Armenia's elimination, while Pashinyan still has doubts about that
As the Oriental studies expert stated, a rather...
 Aliyev to Putin: It is important to work on a comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations
"We are very pleased with the dynamics of the development of bilateral relations...
 Putin: Russian peacekeepers play a positive role in Nagorno-Karabakh
Putin stated that Prime Minister of...
 Peskov: Putin-Aliyev talks underway in Sochi
The Kremlin’s spokesperson stated that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos