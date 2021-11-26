Head of Armenia's Tatev village: During meeting with PM, I recommended creating self-defense forces in Syunik Province

During the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, I recommended creating self-defense forces in Syunik Province. This is what head of Tatev village of Syunik Province Samvel Lalayan wrote on his Facebook page.
Lalayan represents the Shant Alliance Party.
Lalayan particularly stated that the news according to which during the meeting with the Prime Minister the heads of communities of Syunik agreed to transfer territories of Syunik Province to the enemy.
“To put an end to this, I will present a short episode of the meeting of the heads of communities of Syunik Province and the Prime Minister of Armenia, and obviously, I take into consideration the fact that the meeting was held behind closed doors and certain issues can’t be disclosed.
As head of Tatev village, an officer of the reserve, a veteran of the three wars in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), I recommended that self-defense forces be created in Syunik Province in order to be productive and help the Armed Forces show resistance to the enemy’s aggressions.
In closing, I would like to say once again that Syunik Province is ours and will be ours, there are no lands to transfer to the enemy!”