Argentine: Blogger gets almost $1 million in donations per day to fight fires

Argentine blogger Santiago Maratea collected more than 104 million pesos ($980,000) in donations per day to fight forest fires in the province of Corrientes, TASS reports citing Todo Noticias.
Maratea announced a fundraiser for firefighters in Corrientes on Twitter Saturday night. According to the blogger, he wanted to raise 15 million pesos to buy equipment requested by firefighters from the city of San Miguel. However, in the morning he had 24 million pesos in his account. By Sunday evening, the amount had reached 104 million.
Earlier, Maratea has already been successful in collecting donations. Last May, he raised 4 million pesos so that 35 Argentine athletes and their coaches could travel to competitions in Ecuador. He also previously raised $2 million to buy medicine for a child with spinal muscular atrophy.
Fires in the province of Corrientes, home to the Esteros del Ibera Nature Reserve, the second largest wetland in the world, have been raging since mid-January. By mid-February, nearly 800,000 hectares of vegetation had been destroyed by fire.