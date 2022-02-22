EU to facilitate entry into its territory for tourists vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19

Member states of the European Union on Tuesday agreed that they should further facilitate tourist travel to the bloc for people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or recovered from COVID-19, AP reported.
The European Council recommends that EU countries lift all screening and quarantine requirements next month for people who have received EU-authorized or World Health Organization-approved vaccines.
Individuals who received their last primary dose at least 14 days and no more than 270 days prior to arrival, or who received a booster dose, will be eligible for vaccination along with those who have recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days of travel.
The EU Executive Commission welcomed the non-binding guidance, which also clearly states that no tests or additional requirements should be applied to children under 6 years of age traveling with an adult.
Travelers who have received vaccines approved by the WHO but not authorized for use in the EU may be asked to present a negative PCR test or be placed in quarantine, the European Council said.