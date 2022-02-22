News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Show news feed
EU to facilitate entry into its territory for tourists vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19
EU to facilitate entry into its territory for tourists vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Member states of the European Union on Tuesday agreed that they should further facilitate tourist travel to the bloc for people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or recovered from COVID-19, AP reported.

The European Council recommends that EU countries lift all screening and quarantine requirements next month for people who have received EU-authorized or World Health Organization-approved vaccines.

Individuals who received their last primary dose at least 14 days and no more than 270 days prior to arrival, or who received a booster dose, will be eligible for vaccination along with those who have recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days of travel.

The EU Executive Commission welcomed the non-binding guidance, which also clearly states that no tests or additional requirements should be applied to children under 6 years of age traveling with an adult.

Travelers who have received vaccines approved by the WHO but not authorized for use in the EU may be asked to present a negative PCR test or be placed in quarantine, the European Council said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Queen Elizabeth II cancels all video conferences due to coronavirus
The British Queen is triple-vaccinated against COVID-19...
 1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
And 81 new cases of this disease were confirmed—including among children…
 Singapore simplify entering country procedure
The new rules were published by the interdepartmental group to combat the spread of COVID-19...
 Jordanian PM finds out he contracted COVID-19 in Egypt
Al-Khasawneh was diagnosed while in Cairo while leading his country's delegation…
Canada aims to end coronavirus protests with fines
During another weekend of protests in Canada related to coronavirus restrictions, some 200 arrests were made...
 Australia opens borders to vaccinated tourists
Almost two years have passed since the country's authorities decided to close the state borders...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos