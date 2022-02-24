Part of Belarusian airspace is closed to flights

Part of the Belarusian airspace is closed for flights, the Belarusian Ministry of Defence informed, BELTA reported.
To ensure the safe use of Belarusian airspace, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus has decided to close at 12 noon on Thursday part of the Belarusian airspace for flights by civil aircraft along the following borders: the Belarusian State Border, Vysokaje, Baranavichy, Asipovichy, Krichev, and further along the southern part of the Belarusian State Border to Vysokaje.
Altitudes of the current restriction are from 0 m to 19,800 m.