Josep Borrell talks toughest package of EU sanctions on Russia

NATO chief condemns 'Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine'

Kremlin confirms Putin talks with Lukashenko and Erdogan on Ukraine

Canada lifts state of emergency imposed over protests

Armenia army general staff chief dismissed

Armenia PM arrives in Kazakhstan

Iranian FM says Ukraine conflict rooted in NATO provocations

Freedom House: Armenia among 'partly free' countries

Part of Belarusian airspace is closed to flights

Donetsk and Luhansk launch offensive, supported by Russian forces

Zelenskyy says all willing Ukrainians will be given weapons

BREAKING: Zelenskyy breaks off diplomatic relations with Russia

Moldova to declare state of emergency due to Russia's war against Ukraine

Zakharova responds to Britain's statement on aid to Ukraine

Lithuania President signs decree on state of emergency introduction due to situation in Ukraine

EU promises to impose sanctions on Russian strategic sectors

Lukashenko says Belarusian army is not involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Armenia legislature acting speaker expresses hope that Turkey will reconsider its policy of closed borders with Armenia

Japanese PM condemns Russian decision on military operation in Donbas

Armenia parliament acting speaker: Armenian Genocide non-recognition, denial leads to new genocides, wars

Russia attack on Ukraine causes casualties, injuries, aircraft destroyed

NEWS.am BREAKING: Russia invades Ukraine (VIDEO)

West to convene emergency consultations to put pressure on Russia

Bombings heard in Ukraine’s Mariupol, there is panic, some Armenians being evacuated

Zelenskyy calls on world to form an anti-Putin coalition

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Russia suspends navigation in Sea of Azov

Ukraine army says it destroyed 2 Russia tanks, several military trucks

NATO representatives to have emergency meeting Thursday morning

COVID-19 in Armenia: 17 new deaths

Deputy head of mission hands over consignment of 35,000 doses of Moderna vaccines donated by Greece MFA to Armenia

Belarus president promptly convenes meeting with the military

Ukraine emergency service says ammunition depot catches fire in Kyiv region after shelling

Armenian Defense Minister to visit Russia

Erdogan calls meeting of Security Council because of events in Ukraine

Defense Ministry denies reports of plane shot down over Ukraine

Russia MOD announces rendering Ukraine air defense ineffective

Russian, Turkish presidents have phone talks

General Staff of Ukraine: Ukrainian military shot down 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter in Donbas

Embassy in Ukraine in constant contact with Armenia citizens

Russia MOD says it is not hitting Ukraine cities

Ukraine army general staff denies information about Russia troops’ landing in Odessa

Ukraine General Staff reports strikes on 6 airfields

Newspaper: Armenia to restore diplomatic ties with Hungary?

Donetsk: Fighting is going on along entire line of contact

Ukraine border service: Russians attacked border in 5 regions and from Crimea

Zelenskyy declares martial law in Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine: Russia landing forces landing in Mariupol, Odessa

Armenian defense ministry: Azerbaijan is spreading disinformation, situation on border is relatively stable

Russia closes its airspace near Ukraine border

Biden: Putin has chosen premeditated war that will bring catastrophic loss of life

Brent oil prices exceed $100 for the 1st time since September 9, 2014

Ruble collapsed, the Russian stock market collapsed by more than 11%

Ukraine to declare martial law

Ukraine closing its airspace

Zelenskyy says he wanted to have phone talk with Putin but he did not respond

Biden: The world will hold Russia accountable

Ukraine media report about explosions in Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Odessa

Putin announces special military operation in Donbas

Ukraine imposes state of emergency

Lebanese authorities say they prevented 3 terrorist attacks near country's capital

WHO to open vaccine production training center for poor countries

White House imposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline company

Iceland lifts all anti-COVID-19 restrictions

Iranian Embassy in Armenia reacts to Azerbaijani visit to Blue Mosque

EU countries to hold emergency summit

EU adopts sanctions package against Russia over recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

UK to provide additional military support to Ukraine

NEWS.am digest: Armenia’s stance on Donetsk, Luhansk independence; Putin, Aliyev sign declaration

Poland and Lithuania speak out in favour of Ukraine joining EU

UK PM denies his party receives donations from Russian oligarchs

US Navy helicopter crashes in Hawaii

Putin and Erdogan discuss Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Ukraine President demands security guarantees from Russia and other states

Armenian Foreign Ministry reacts to declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan

Erdogan says Ankara won't accept moves against Ukraine's sovereignty

Pope pained by Ukraine crisis, calls for restraint

Erdogan threatens to use Russian S-400s in case of missile attack on Turkey

Trump predicts capture of Taiwan by China after recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk republics

Erdogan and Aliyev discuss relations with Armenia and Russia-Ukraine crisis

Armenia PM to visit Kazakhstan

Venezuela supports Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Remains of volunteer found in Azerbaijani occupied Martuni

Russia MFA: US sanctions will face strong response

Tehran receives Riyadh's message of readiness to resume talks

Trump calls Putin's move in Ukraine as 'genius'

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Erdogan says they are satisfied with Armenia's manifested will to normalize relations with Turkey

South Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile

Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Armenia, Turkey are discussing document

Armenia legislature opposition’s attempt to convene special session on ‘Shushi Declaration’ fails once and for all

Nine candidates to compete for presidency of Turkmenistan

Azerbaijan MPs use their visit to Blue Mosque in Yerevan to conduct demarche against Iran

Armenia official: Road issue hampered growth of trade with Iran

Poland to lift most COVID-19 restrictions

Armenia economy minister: We are considering all possibilities to mitigate possible blows of ruble devaluation

Law enforcers torture to death six protesters in Kazakhstan

Opposition MP: Armenia was obliged to recognize Karabakh independence during 44-day war

Armenia legislature acting speaker on Russia-Azerbaijan declaration: Response will not be late

Azerbaijan to submit application to ECHR on interstate complaint against Armenia