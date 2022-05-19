IMF chief: World will have to get used to dealing with bouts of inflationary pressure

World financial leaders may have to get used to dealing with multiple bouts of inflationary pressure, said the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.

It is becoming increasingly difficult for central banks to bring down inflation without triggering a recession, she said, due to mounting pressure on energy and food prices due to the war in Ukraine, China's COVID-19 policy that cut production through lockdowns, and the need to reorder supply chains to make them more resilient.

She said strong demand from the United States, disruptions in the supply chain and the aftermath of the war in Ukraine point to longer-term inflation. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and a new crisis could emerge, she added, Reuters reported.

China's COVID-19 policy, which has led to widespread lockdowns in major cities, is not working because of contagious options, she said, but officials in Beijing are stubborn and resist changing it. She said she isn't really too worried about the Chinese economy because the Beijing government has room for fiscal and monetary policy to support growth.

Georgieva also said she hopes to address her concerns about the fragmentation of the world economy into competing blocs led by the US and other market democracies on the one hand, and China, Russia and other state-run economies on the other. The IMF said it would be a "disaster" due to competing technologies, regulatory structures and institutions.