Opposition deputies enter Marriott Armenia Hotel

Today, the Resistance Movement participants marched to the president's residence and then went to Yerevan's Republic Square.
Police officers form a cordon in front of the hotel. Protesters gathered here chanting "Shame!", "Armenia without Nikol!"
Eventually, the deputies entered the hotel building, but they are not allowed to enter the hall where the forum is held.
A Freedom House forum on "Armenian Democracy" is held at Marriott Armenia Hotel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to speak. The event is also attended by EU and US ambassadors and representatives of a number of Western-funded NGOs.