The Russian Foreign Ministry's deputy director of the department and press Ivan Nechayev said that with its attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Ukraine is deliberately leading to a large-scale man-made disaster, RIA Novosti reported.
"With maniacal persistence, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, not caring about its safety, and violating the resolution and decisions of the IAEA General Conference. It seems that no one in Kiev is confused by the practice of shelling nuclear facilities. It is obvious that the Ukrainian side is deliberately leading to a large-scale technogenic catastrophe," he said.