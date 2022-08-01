News
Iranian Foreign Ministry considers dialogue the best way to solve Iraq's problems
Iranian Foreign Ministry considers dialogue the best way to solve Iraq's problems
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Iranian Foreign Ministry considers dialogue the best way to solve Iraq's problems, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, commenting on recent events in Iraq, where supporters of political leader Muqtada al-Sadr held a sit-in protest in parliament, Tasnim reported.

“Iraq is a great country and our main neighbor. Naturally, we are closely following the ongoing events in Iraq. Iran has always noted the importance of the peace and security of its main neighbor and believes that the security of Iraq is equal to the security of Iran and the region,” he said.

“We consider the current events as a result of internal political disagreements, part of the internal affairs of Iraq, and we believe that Iraqi political movements, parties and formations can overcome the current situation within the framework of the Constitution and legal mechanisms of this country,” Kanaani said. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always respected and respects the choice of the Iraqi people and emphasizes that dialogue is the best way to solve the internal problems of this country,” he added.

The Iranian representative also expressed confidence that the Iraqi people will be able to pass the current stage due to their 'maturity' and 'prudence of the Iraqi leaders' to ensure stability and tranquility in the Arab country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
