Politico: Iran nuclear deal talks to resume on August 4
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The European Union is making a final push to save the Iran nuclear deal by bringing together all negotiators for a surprise and sudden resumption of talks on Thursday Aug. 4, Politico reported, citing three sources.

The talks are now arriving in Vienna to see if there is even a shred of hope left. Diplomats from the United States, Iran, China, Russia, Germany, Britain and France will be present, as well as the EU, which acts as an intermediary, since Iran refuses to talk directly with the US.

Enrique Mora, a senior EU official coordinating the talks, confirmed the resumption of talks on Twitter.

It is not yet clear how senior the officials present will be and how long the talks will last. As has been the case for several months, the meetings will mainly take place at the luxurious Palais Coburg hotel, located in the historic district of Vienna. Today, preparations will begin for the reinstallation of the media tent at the hotel.

Sources familiar with the talks downplayed expectations and warned that it was too early to say whether the talks would be successful. There are still a number of unresolved differences that need to be resolved, and it is unclear whether Iran has changed its position since the failure of the previous round of talks in March.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Iran reacts to US and Europe states actions by pumping gas into hundreds of advanced centrifuges
"You remember that in the past weeks...
 Iranian MFA: New round of talks on nuclear deal may take place in near future
Tehran considers the negotiations a logical and rational course to reach a comprehensive...
 U.S. believes resumption of nuclear deal with Iran in near future is 'highly unlikely'
The U.S. believes that the resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran...
 Benny Gantz says Israel could seriously damage Iran's nuclear program
Regarding possible US military intervention, Gantz referred to remarks made by Biden himself...
 Leaders of Israel and US announce their disagreement over Iran
“I continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome...
 French Foreign Minister: Only a few weeks to save Iran nuclear deal
"Time is passing. Tehran must realize this...
