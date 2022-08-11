News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
Armenian FM denies information about meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey in September
Armenian FM denies information about meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey in September
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

There is no agreement on a new meeting between the special envoys of Armenia and Turkey at the moment. Spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan told Sputnik Armenia.

Earlier, A Haber TV channel, citing a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, reported that the next meeting of representatives of Armenia and Turkey on the normalization of relations is scheduled for September.

"We inform the public about the meetings of special representatives on the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations in due time and in advance," Hunanyan noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ulusal kanal: Special envoys of Armenia and Turkey to meet in Kars
The next fifth meeting on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey is planned to be held...
 Turkey TV channel informs about next meeting within Yerevan-Ankara dialogue framework
The special representatives on the normalization of bilateral relations…
 Erdogan describes conversation with Pashinyan as constructive and sets conditions for stability in region
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the conversation with Armenian Prime Minister...
 Erdogan says he has constructive phone talks with Pashinyan
According to Turkish CNNturk…
 Ex-FM to Turkey’s Erdogan: Armenia’s ‘expectations’ without preconditions
Raffi Hovhannisian addressed a letter to the Turkish president…
Parliament deputy speaker briefs EU envoy on current state of Armenia-Turkey normalization process
Ruben Rubinyan met with Ambassador Anne Louyot…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos