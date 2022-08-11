Armenian FM denies information about meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey in September

There is no agreement on a new meeting between the special envoys of Armenia and Turkey at the moment. Spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan told Sputnik Armenia.
Earlier, A Haber TV channel, citing a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, reported that the next meeting of representatives of Armenia and Turkey on the normalization of relations is scheduled for September.
"We inform the public about the meetings of special representatives on the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations in due time and in advance," Hunanyan noted.