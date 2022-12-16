Armenia parliament speaker to US envoy: United States was first to react to blocking of Lachin corridor

National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan on Friday received US Ambassador Lynne Tracy, who is completing her diplomatic mission in the Republic of Armenia (RA), the NA informed.
After the exchange of ideas documenting the effective cooperation Simonyan noted that though the Ambassador’s diplomatic mission was in the most difficult period for Armenia, nevertheless, during the tenure the relations between our countries reached to higher level. He added that the parliamentary format of the Armenian-American cooperation set a new bar. Simonyan underlined the importance of the extensive work done by the Ambassador on the diplomatic and public platforms.
“We are thankful to the United States for the targeted response on the events around Lachin corridor. Let me mention that the United States was the first to react to the blocking of the corridor,” Alen Simonyan stressed.
At the end of the meeting, the RA NA President wished successes to Lynne Tracy during her further activities, expressing confidence that in any case the Ambassador will maintain the friendly ties with Armenia.