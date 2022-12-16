Switzerland joins new EU sanctions against Russia

Switzerland has joined new European Union sanctions imposed against Russia over a special military operation in Ukraine, the Swiss government, the Federal Council, announced Friday.



"On 16 December, the Federal Council adopted further sanctions against Russia, in line with the latest measures by the European Union (EU). The measures will come into force at 6pm on 16 December," the statement said.



The government recalled that in early December the EU adopted new measures concerning the price ceiling for Russian crude oil and petroleum products. In this regard, the Federal Council at its meeting of December 16, "decided to adopt these provisions," and the measures applied by Switzerland in relation to the price ceiling on Russian oil "bringing Switzerland's measures in line with those of the EU," stressed in Bern.



An embargo on Russian oil deliveries by sea to the EU came into effect on December 5. The EU countries have also agreed on a regulated price ceiling of $60 a barrel for Russian oil delivered by sea. A similar decision was announced by the Group of Seven states and Australia. In addition, Western countries have banned their companies from providing transportation, financial and insurance services to tankers carrying oil from Russia at a price above the agreed level.



Non-EU Switzerland, despite its neutral status, is following the EU's lead as far as sanctions policy against Russia is concerned. The Russian government approved in March a list of foreign states and territories that commit unfriendly acts against Russia, its companies and citizens. The Swiss Confederation is included in this list.