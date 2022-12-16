Main Christmas tree of country will be installed traditionally on Sophia Square in Kyiv

On Sophia Square in Kyiv have already begun to install the main Christmas tree. Workers are mounting the frame, as evidenced by photos published by ICTV. About the opening date of the New Year's beauty is not reported.
This year the main Christmas tree of the country will be three times smaller than in previous years and in the colors of the national flag with a trident on its top. It will be decorated with energy-saving lights for the sake of saving light.
Near the Christmas tree there will be several charging points, where the citizens of Kyiv will be able to recharge their phones.
There will be no mass events because of war.