News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Main Christmas tree of country will be installed traditionally on Sophia Square in Kyiv
Main Christmas tree of country will be installed traditionally on Sophia Square in Kyiv
Region:World News
Theme: Society

On Sophia Square in Kyiv have already begun to install the main Christmas tree. Workers are mounting the frame, as evidenced by photos published by ICTV. About the opening date of the New Year's beauty is not reported.

This year the main Christmas tree of the country will be three times smaller than in previous years and in the colors of the national flag with a trident on its top. It will be decorated with energy-saving lights for the sake of saving light.

Near the Christmas tree there will be several charging points, where the citizens of Kyiv will be able to recharge their phones.

There will be no mass events because of war.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Holiday concerts kicks off in central Yerevan
Detailed information on the event will be provided in advance...
 UK families to spend $229 million on Christmas lighting
In 2021, households in the United Kingdom spent about £73 million on Christmas tree lighting...
 US First Lady decorates White House for holidays
New this year is a wooden menorah carved by White House carpenters...
 St. Petersburg cancels citywide New Year and Christmas holidays: Money will be given to equip mobilized
Traditional citywide New Year and Christmas events in St. Petersburg will be canceled...
 Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to China President, Premier
On the occasion of the Chinese New Year…
 Christmas celebrated in Artsakh, together with Russian peacekeepers and pilgrims for first time in 100 years
A respective service was held at the newly built Church of the Nativity of Jesus…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos