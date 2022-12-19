Due to Artsakh blockade by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries are halted, 10 children are in intensive care

As a result of Azerbaijan's blockade of the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia, scheduled operations in medical institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh have been halted.
According to the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Health, there is currently no shortage of medicines and medical supplies for first aid, but deliveries are still impossible. There are 11 patients in intensive care unit at Artsakh Republic Medical Center, 4 of them in extremely serious condition, the doctors do everything possible to stabilize the condition of patients.
At Arevik medical center of Artsakh 10 children are in intensive care department, one kid is in extremely serious condition. Doctors in Artsakh are providing necessary medical care through online consultations with specialists from Armenia.
The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh is taking all possible measures to properly overcome the situation created by the blockade.