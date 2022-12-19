News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Due to Artsakh blockade by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries are halted, 10 children are in intensive care
Due to Artsakh blockade by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries are halted, 10 children are in intensive care
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As a result of Azerbaijan's blockade of the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia, scheduled operations in medical institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh have been halted.

According to the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Health, there is currently no shortage of medicines and medical supplies for first aid, but deliveries are still impossible. There are 11 patients in intensive care unit at Artsakh Republic Medical Center, 4 of them in extremely serious condition, the doctors do everything possible to stabilize the condition of patients.

At Arevik medical center of Artsakh 10 children are in intensive care department, one kid is in extremely serious condition. Doctors in Artsakh are providing necessary medical care through online consultations with specialists from Armenia.

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh is taking all possible measures to properly overcome the situation created by the blockade.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Prosecutor General's Office initiates criminal proceedings over Azerbaijan's blocking of Stepanakert-Goris road
Artsakh General Prosecutor's Office launched criminal proceedings in connection with Azerbaijan's blocking...
 Beglaryan: Shame on Ursula von der Leyen shaking hands with criminal Aliyev
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the signing and greeted Aliyev...
 Congressman: With colleagues called on U.S. president to take action to ensure the safety of the people of Artsakh
Frank Pallone sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to take steps to ensure the safety of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Prime Minister of Armenia: People of Nagorno Karabakh are stuck on the roads in the cold
Residents of Nagorno Karabakh remain on the roads in the cold...
 Artsakh State Minister: Nothing has changed in our decision
We have been in a blockade for 168 hours already...
 Azerbaijan continues to keep Artsakh in blockade for eight days
Azerbaijan keeps the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia closed...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos