Life of four-month-old baby from Artsakh endangered, he must be brought to Yerevan urgently

A four-month-old baby in the Arevik Medical Center in Stepanakert has been diagnosed with visceral leishmaniasis and his life is in danger, the director of the medical center Karen Melkumyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The child was diagnosed on Saturday and is in intensive care, his condition is assessed as extremely serious. "In the past, children with this diagnosis were transported to Yerevan, where they received treatment. In connection with the current situation, we are forced to organize treatment in Stepanakert, but now there is a need for the help of a narrow specialist," said the director of the Medical Center.