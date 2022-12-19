News
Saudis interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan and willing to invest in Artsakh occupied territories
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

Saudi Arabia is interested in expanding energy cooperation with Azerbaijan. Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, co-chair of the joint commission of the two countries, made the statement during the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia joint commission in Baku.

He noted that Riyadh is interested, in particular, in projects on production and export of electricity in Azerbaijan.

Al-Falih reminded that the Saudi company Acwa Power has been contracted to create a wind power park with a capacity of 240 MW in Azerbaijan. 

The Minister said that the Saudi companies wanted to participate in the process of exporting electricity from Azerbaijan to Europe.

In turn, Finance Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov said that the two main funds of Saudi Arabia could allocate money for the restoration of the occupied territories of Artsakh.

According to him, the Saudi Fund for Development and the Saudi Investment Fund can invest money in the process of rehabilitation and reconstruction of Karabakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
