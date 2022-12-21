France calls for unconditional resumption of traffic along Lachin

France calls for the unconditional resumption of movement through the Lachin corridor with full respect for the rights of the country's population, said the representative of France during the discussion of the situation in the Lachin corridor in the UN Security Council.



The diplomat said that recent events have made them very concerned. She emphasized two things, first, the restrictions on free movement in the corridor of Nagorno-Karabakh are unacceptable. The result of the blockade of the Lachin corridor is the isolation of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the humanitarian consequences are getting worse day by day. France calls for the unconditional resumption of movement through the Lachin corridor with full respect for the rights of its population. France calls for the fulfilment of the commitments set out in the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020. France also stresses that according to the commitments undertaken by Azerbaijan, security of movement of people, vehicles and goods in both directions of the Lachin corridor must be guaranteed, she noted.



The diplomat also called for immediate free access for humanitarian organizations and UN agencies.



The diplomat added that France calls on both sides to create an environment favourable to the success of the negotiations and for progress to be achieved only through dialogue and not through the use of force, including the recognition of rights and guarantees for the people of Karabakh. Together with the European Union, France will continue to support the efforts of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan; they will support progress on all the subjects under discussion, particularly towards a text of a peace agreement, delimitation and demarcation, the opening of communications and the establishment of peace in the region. France is ready to work with all parties to help achieve results, she concluded.