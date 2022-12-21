China is concerned about situation around Lachin corridor and its humanitarian consequences

China is concerned about the situation around the Lachin corridor and its humanitarian consequences, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Geng Shuang, said in the Security Council during a discussion convened on the basis of Armenia's statement on the situation in the Lachin corridor.
China believes that the situation around the Lachin corridor should be resolved through dialogue and consultations. Russia has done a lot of work in this regard and has made positive progress. China hopes that with the mediation efforts of Russia and other interested parties, the disagreements between the parties over the Lachin corridor will be resolved as soon as possible, Shuang said.
Armenia and Azerbaijan are neighbors, achieving common security and developing cooperation is in the interests of both countries. Over the past years, Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan have adopted three joint statements, agreed on the cessation of hostilities, economic, transport cooperation and border issues. We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan, on the basis of these statements, to meet each other and properly resolve the dispute between the two countries on the basis of universally recognized norms of international law. China supports any diplomatic efforts conducive to this goal and will play a constructive role in this regard, he said.