US: The situation around the Lachin corridor undermines international confidence in the peace process

The U.S. is deeply concerned about the current impediments to the use of the Lachin corridor and the growing humanitarian consequences of this situation, U.S. Representative to the UN Robert Wood told the Security Council in a discussion convened on the basis of Armenia's statement on the situation in the Lachin corridor.



Wood made it clear that obstacles to the use of the Lachin corridor are setting back the peace process, undermining international confidence in the process. This situation could lead to potentially dire humanitarian consequences. The U.S. calls on the Government of Azerbaijan and others responsible for the security of the corridor to restore freedom of movement, including for humanitarian and commercial traffic, as soon as possible, he said. The U.S. are encouraged by the restoration of gas supplies to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. Any attempt to obstruct these services is a threat to the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. This is unacceptable, he added. The U.S. will continue to urge all parties to show restraint and to cease immediately any steps that undermine the peace process and to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, Wood noted.



The outstanding issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be resolved through peace talks. Negotiations are the only way to reach a lasting peace. The international community should do its best and support efforts to achieve peace through diplomacy.



Time has shown that there can be no unilateral, military solution to this conflict. Both sides must commit to the diplomatic process and restore direct channels of communication. All parties must intensify diplomatic contacts and make progress towards normalization of relations through a comprehensive peace agreement. A comprehensive resolution of all outstanding issues must be reached. The U.S. is committed to a sustained ceasefire and a peaceful resolution of this conflict. The U.S. is ready to continue facilitating dialogue between Yerevan and Baku, he noted.